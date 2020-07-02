O2Micro International Limited (NASDAQ:OIIM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $17.00 Million

Equities research analysts expect O2Micro International Limited (NASDAQ:OIIM) to announce sales of $17.00 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for O2Micro International’s earnings. O2Micro International posted sales of $14.27 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Friday, August 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that O2Micro International will report full year sales of $68.15 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $67.60 million to $68.70 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $74.70 million, with estimates ranging from $73.00 million to $76.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for O2Micro International.

O2Micro International (NASDAQ:OIIM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The electronics maker reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $15.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.15 million. O2Micro International had a negative return on equity of 4.83% and a negative net margin of 4.29%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on OIIM shares. TheStreet upgraded O2Micro International from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. ValuEngine cut O2Micro International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in O2Micro International stock. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in O2Micro International Limited (NASDAQ:OIIM) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,376,122 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 70,225 shares during the period. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC owned approximately 12.81% of O2Micro International worth $4,321,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 36.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OIIM stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.70. 33,900 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,634. The company has a current ratio of 5.80, a quick ratio of 4.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.53 million, a P/E ratio of -15.45 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.48. O2Micro International has a 12 month low of $0.98 and a 12 month high of $1.82.

About O2Micro International

O2Micro International Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets integrated circuits and solutions for power management components and systems in China, Japan, Taiwan, Korea, Singapore, and internationally. The company provides analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits that manage and provide LCD and LED lighting; control and monitor battery charging and discharging in portable electronic devices and vehicles; perform DC/DC and AC/DC conversion; and provide select and switch functionality between power sources.

