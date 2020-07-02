Oklo Resources (ASX:OKU) Trading Down 1.6%

Oklo Resources Ltd (ASX:OKU)’s stock price traded down 1.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as A$0.29 ($0.20) and last traded at A$0.30 ($0.21), 173,763 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 12% from the average session volume of 196,597 shares. The stock had previously closed at A$0.31 ($0.21).

The firm has a market capitalization of $141.69 million and a P/E ratio of -100.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of A$0.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of A$0.23.

In related news, insider Madani Diallo 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 22nd.

Oklo Resources Limited engages in the exploration and development of gold, uranium, and phosphate properties. The company holds interests in 8 gold projects covering an area of 1,389 km2 located in Mali, Africa. Its flagship projects include the Dandoko, Moussala, and Socaf projects located in West Mali; and the Yanfolila project located in South Mali.

