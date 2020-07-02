Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.29 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) to report $1.29 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Olin’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.32 billion and the lowest is $1.25 billion. Olin reported sales of $1.59 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 18.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Olin will report full year sales of $5.68 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.46 billion to $5.96 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $6.43 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.16 billion to $6.78 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Olin.

Olin (NYSE:OLN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Olin had a negative return on equity of 0.55% and a negative net margin of 2.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.25 EPS.

OLN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on Olin from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Olin from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $16.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. TheStreet lowered Olin from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Olin from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Olin in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.53.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Garner Asset Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of Olin by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 13,886 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares during the period. Sterneck Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Olin by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Sterneck Capital Management LLC now owns 11,657 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 957 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of Olin by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 27,482 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 1,238 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Olin by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 9,826 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 1,612 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Olin by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 218,620 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,771,000 after acquiring an additional 1,896 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.81% of the company’s stock.

Olin stock traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.49. The stock had a trading volume of 2,529,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,213,580. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.37. Olin has a 1-year low of $8.76 and a 1-year high of $22.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.52 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.11.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 11th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 8th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.96%. Olin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 133.33%.

About Olin

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene and vinylidene chloride, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents, and sodium hypochlorite.The Epoxy segment provides allyl chloride and epichlorohydrin, as well as acetone, bisphenol, cumene, and phenol for use in resins and other plastic materials, water purification, and pesticides, as well as for the manufacturers of polymers; liquid and solid epoxy resins that are used in adhesives, paints and coatings, composites, and flooring; and differentiated epoxy resins for use in electrical laminates, paints and coatings, wind blades, electronics, and construction, as well as offers additives.

