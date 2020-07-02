OmiseGO Price Reaches $1.74 (OMG)

OmiseGO (CURRENCY:OMG) traded 15.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 1st. During the last week, OmiseGO has traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar. OmiseGO has a market cap of $243.84 million and $377.06 million worth of OmiseGO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One OmiseGO token can currently be bought for $1.74 or 0.00017117 BTC on major exchanges including GOPAX, Bit-Z, BitMart and Neraex.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ontology (ONT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00006318 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0471 or 0.00000510 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000521 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002162 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002127 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0307 or 0.00000333 BTC.

Effect.AI (EFX) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000277 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0340 or 0.00000368 BTC.

About OmiseGO

OmiseGO uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 23rd, 2017. OmiseGO’s total supply is 140,245,398 tokens. The official website for OmiseGO is omg.omise.co . The Reddit community for OmiseGO is /r/omise_go and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . OmiseGO’s official Twitter account is @omise_go

Buying and Selling OmiseGO

OmiseGO can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: B2BX, FCoin, Kyber Network, CoinEx, Bithumb, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), BitForex, IDAX, HitBTC, DDEX, Poloniex, Tidex, Gate.io, Exmo, Bitbns, Independent Reserve, Cryptopia, DigiFinex, Neraex, ChaoEX, ZB.COM, Coinnest, CoinTiger, AirSwap, Iquant, Binance, GOPAX, BitMart, IDCM, Bancor Network, BigONE, Coinone, Stellar Decentralized Exchange, BX Thailand, Zebpay, Tokenomy, Hotbit, Vebitcoin, TOPBTC, Braziliex, CoinBene, Coinsuper, C2CX, IDEX, Fatbtc, Cobinhood, Huobi, Koinex, Kucoin, Bittrex, DragonEX, Livecoin, Upbit, Liqui, Bit-Z, Mercatox, OTCBTC, ABCC, Ovis, BitBay, Ethfinex, TDAX, Radar Relay, COSS, Coinrail, CoinExchange, Crex24 and OKEx. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OmiseGO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OmiseGO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy OmiseGO using one of the exchanges listed above.

