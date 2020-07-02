OneCap Investment (CVE:OIC) Stock Price Up 9.4%

OneCap Investment Corp (CVE:OIC) rose 9.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.18 and last traded at C$0.18, approximately 344,500 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 248% from the average daily volume of 98,905 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.16.

The company has a market capitalization of $3.35 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.72. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.09.

About OneCap Investment (CVE:OIC)

Origin Gold Corporation, a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of gold properties in Colombia. It holds a 50% interest in the La Pantera property covering an area of 1,734 hectares located in the San Martin De Loba. The company was formerly known as OneCap Investment Corporation and changed its name to Origin Gold Corporation in July 2018.

