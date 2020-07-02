Opus (OPT) Trading Down 10.1% This Week

Opus (CURRENCY:OPT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 1st. One Opus token can currently be purchased for $0.0014 or 0.00000015 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX and HitBTC. Opus has a market capitalization of $199,280.52 and approximately $72.00 worth of Opus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Opus has traded 10.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Opus alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010836 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001916 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $156.92 or 0.01699809 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.93 or 0.00172576 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.83 or 0.00052267 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0700 or 0.00000759 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.24 or 0.00110897 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Opus Profile

Opus launched on July 14th, 2017. Opus’ total supply is 249,308,531 tokens and its circulating supply is 140,080,549 tokens. The official website for Opus is opus-foundation.org . Opus’ official Twitter account is @opusfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Opus is /r/opusfoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Opus Token Trading

Opus can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Opus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Opus should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Opus using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Opus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Opus and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.