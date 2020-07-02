OR BANCORP INC/SH (OTCMKTS:ORBN) Stock Price Down 1.9%

OR BANCORP INC/SH (OTCMKTS:ORBN) traded down 1.9% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $26.50 and last traded at $26.50, 202 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 82% from the average session volume of 1,108 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.00.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.35.

About OR BANCORP INC/SH (OTCMKTS:ORBN)

Oregon Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Willamette Valley Bank that provides banking services to businesses and individuals in Oregon. The company accepts checking and savings accounts. It also provides commercial, real estate, construction, residential mortgage, and consumer loans; and digital banking services.

