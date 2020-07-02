Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Chairman Lawrence Joseph Ellison Sells 1,000,000 Shares

Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Chairman Lawrence Joseph Ellison sold 1,000,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.25, for a total transaction of $55,250,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,140,132,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,992,312,503.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Lawrence Joseph Ellison also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 26th, Lawrence Joseph Ellison sold 1,400,000 shares of Oracle stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.11, for a total transaction of $75,754,000.00.

On Tuesday, June 23rd, Lawrence Joseph Ellison sold 1,400,000 shares of Oracle stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.60, for a total transaction of $77,840,000.00.

ORCL traded up $0.22 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $55.49. 17,855,221 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,683,298. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.44. Oracle Co. has a 1 year low of $39.71 and a 1 year high of $60.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $53.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.54. The firm has a market cap of $168.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.89.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 16th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.12. Oracle had a net margin of 25.94% and a return on equity of 72.76%. The company had revenue of $10.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. Oracle’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oracle declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, March 12th that permits the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the enterprise software provider to repurchase up to 9.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 14th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.75%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 target price (up previously from $48.00) on shares of Oracle in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $51.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Cleveland Research upgraded shares of Oracle from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded shares of Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $61.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Oracle has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.16.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ORCL. Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 44.1% during the fourth quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 15,760 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $835,000 after purchasing an additional 4,822 shares during the period. Hexavest Inc. bought a new position in shares of Oracle during the first quarter worth about $53,584,000. Formidable Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter worth about $666,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Oracle by 522.8% during the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 55,200 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $2,667,000 after acquiring an additional 46,337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Oracle by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,003,202 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $53,149,000 after acquiring an additional 57,640 shares during the last quarter. 48.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

