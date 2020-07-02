OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $34.24 Million

Brokerages predict that OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR) will post $34.24 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for OraSure Technologies’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $33.77 million and the highest is $34.70 million. OraSure Technologies reported sales of $38.83 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 11.8%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that OraSure Technologies will report full year sales of $153.06 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $149.01 million to $157.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $169.92 million, with estimates ranging from $168.95 million to $170.90 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow OraSure Technologies.

Get OraSure Technologies alerts:

OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $31.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.48 million. OraSure Technologies had a return on equity of 1.69% and a net margin of 8.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.05) earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on OSUR shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of OraSure Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Lake Street Capital started coverage on shares of OraSure Technologies in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine downgraded shares of OraSure Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of OraSure Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Stephens started coverage on shares of OraSure Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.75.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in OraSure Technologies by 1,208.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,106,235 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $8,883,000 after buying an additional 1,021,692 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in OraSure Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $4,604,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in OraSure Technologies by 744.9% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 419,346 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,367,000 after buying an additional 369,713 shares during the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in OraSure Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $2,523,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its stake in OraSure Technologies by 155.4% in the 4th quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 347,553 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,791,000 after buying an additional 211,451 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.07% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:OSUR traded up $0.57 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $11.63. 1,975,200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,174,029. The company has a market capitalization of $686.45 million, a P/E ratio of 58.15 and a beta of 0.51. OraSure Technologies has a 12 month low of $5.23 and a 12 month high of $18.27. The company has a quick ratio of 7.62, a current ratio of 8.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.88.

OraSure Technologies Company Profile

OraSure Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells oral fluid diagnostic products and specimen collection devices in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, OSUR and DNAG. The company also offers other diagnostic products, such as immunoassays and other in vitro diagnostic tests.

Read More: Compound Interest

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on OraSure Technologies (OSUR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for OraSure Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OraSure Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.