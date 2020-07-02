Orbs Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $1.46 Million (ORBS)

Orbs (CURRENCY:ORBS) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 1st. During the last seven days, Orbs has traded up 5.1% against the dollar. Orbs has a market capitalization of $34.46 million and $1.46 million worth of Orbs was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Orbs token can currently be bought for $0.0161 or 0.00000174 BTC on popular exchanges including ProBit Exchange, Bittrex, Bilaxy and Upbit.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010842 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001916 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $156.70 or 0.01698290 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.88 or 0.00172089 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.83 or 0.00052314 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0695 or 0.00000753 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.18 or 0.00110359 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About Orbs

Orbs’ launch date was May 1st, 2018. Orbs’ total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,144,500,302 tokens. Orbs’ official Twitter account is @OrbisToken . Orbs’ official message board is www.orbs.com/blog . The Reddit community for Orbs is /r/ORBS_Network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Orbs is www.orbs.com

Orbs Token Trading

Orbs can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Bittrex, ProBit Exchange and Bilaxy. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orbs directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Orbs should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Orbs using one of the exchanges listed above.

