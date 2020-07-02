Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $74.40.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ORA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Ormat Technologies in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ormat Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Ormat Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th.

Get Ormat Technologies alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its position in Ormat Technologies by 60.4% in the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 494 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Ormat Technologies by 1.2% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,200 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in Ormat Technologies by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,085 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in Ormat Technologies by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 4,398 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clean Yield Group boosted its position in Ormat Technologies by 42.1% in the first quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 1,101 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ORA traded down $0.09 on Wednesday, reaching $63.40. 330,240 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 294,739. The company has a fifty day moving average of $68.28 and a 200-day moving average of $71.05. Ormat Technologies has a twelve month low of $55.22 and a twelve month high of $87.07. The company has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.08, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The energy company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. Ormat Technologies had a net margin of 11.93% and a return on equity of 4.95%. The firm had revenue of $192.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.91 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ormat Technologies will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 21st were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Ormat Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 30.14%.

Ormat Technologies Company Profile

Ormat Technologies, Inc engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power business in the United States, Indonesia, Kenya, Turkey, Chile, Guatemala, New Zealand, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Electricity, Product, and Other. The Electricity segment develops, builds, owns, and operates geothermal and recovered energy-based power plants; and sells electricity.

Recommended Story: Outstanding Shares and The Effect on Share Price



Receive News & Ratings for Ormat Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ormat Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.