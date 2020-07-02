Oxford Instruments plc (LON:OXIG) Receives GBX 1,402 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Oxford Instruments plc (LON:OXIG) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 1,402 ($17.25).

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Oxford Instruments in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,400 ($17.23) price target on shares of Oxford Instruments in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Oxford Instruments in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Oxford Instruments from GBX 1,395 ($17.17) to GBX 1,360 ($16.74) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Peel Hunt raised their price target on Oxford Instruments from GBX 1,200 ($14.77) to GBX 1,400 ($17.23) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th.

Oxford Instruments stock traded down GBX 8 ($0.10) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 1,430 ($17.60). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,802. The firm has a market capitalization of $821.38 million and a PE ratio of 24.49. Oxford Instruments has a 1 year low of GBX 724 ($8.91) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,672 ($20.58). The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,312 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,371.13.

Oxford Instruments plc, through its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, rents, sells, and services tools and systems in the United States, rest of Europe, rest of Asia, the United Kingdom, Japan, China, Germany, and internationally. The company's Nanotechnology Tools segment provides high performance scientific imaging cameras, spectroscopy solutions, and microscopy systems for research and OEM markets; atomic force probe microscopy for materials and bioscience applications; 3D and 4D image visualization and analysis software; and nanoanalysis solutions for materials characterization and nanofabrication on scanning electron microscopes, focussed ion beams, and transmission electron microscopes.

