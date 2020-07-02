Pacira Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:PCRX) SVP Charles Anthony Laranjeira Sells 60,101 Shares

Pacira Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:PCRX) SVP Charles Anthony Laranjeira sold 60,101 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.27, for a total value of $3,021,277.27. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 27,851 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,400,069.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Charles Anthony Laranjeira also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 4th, Charles Anthony Laranjeira sold 863 shares of Pacira Biosciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.33, for a total value of $39,982.79.

NASDAQ:PCRX traded up $0.67 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $53.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,544,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 670,613. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.11. The company has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -2,655.67, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 5.37 and a quick ratio of 4.63. Pacira Biosciences Inc has a twelve month low of $27.46 and a twelve month high of $54.69.

Pacira Biosciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.23. Pacira Biosciences had a positive return on equity of 13.89% and a negative net margin of 0.02%. The firm had revenue of $105.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.64 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Pacira Biosciences Inc will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pacira Biosciences during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Pacira Biosciences during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pacira Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth about $10,192,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Pacira Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pacira Biosciences during the first quarter worth about $65,000.

A number of research analysts recently commented on PCRX shares. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Pacira Biosciences from $45.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Pacira Biosciences from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Pacira Biosciences from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. BidaskClub cut Pacira Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Pacira Biosciences from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.93.

Pacira Biosciences Company Profile

Pacira BioSciences, Inc provides non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions for health care practitioners and their patients in the United States. The company develops products based on its proprietary DepoFoam product delivery technology that encapsulates drugs without altering their molecular structure.

