Painted Pony Energy Ltd (TSE:PONY) Receives C$0.94 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Painted Pony Energy Ltd (TSE:PONY) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$0.86.

PONY has been the topic of several research reports. TD Securities downgraded shares of Painted Pony Energy from a “buy” rating to a “speculative buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from C$1.00 to C$1.25 in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Painted Pony Energy from C$1.05 to C$0.75 in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Eight Capital upped their price objective on shares of Painted Pony Energy from C$0.80 to C$0.95 in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Painted Pony Energy from C$0.40 to C$1.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Painted Pony Energy from C$0.40 to C$0.75 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th.

Shares of PONY stock remained flat at $C$0.47 on Wednesday. 47,176 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 479,698. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.03, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.52. Painted Pony Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$0.20 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.96. The company has a market cap of $75.67 million and a P/E ratio of -0.15.

Painted Pony Energy Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas resources in Western Canada. It focuses primarily on the development and production of natural gas and natural gas liquids from the Montney formation in northeast British Columbia. The company was formerly known as Painted Pony Petroleum Ltd.

