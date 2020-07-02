Palamina (CVE:PA) Trading 2.9% Higher

Palamina (CVE:PA) traded up 2.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.18 and last traded at C$0.18, 19,000 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 13% from the average session volume of 21,874 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.17.

The business’s fifty day moving average is C$0.14 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.18. The firm has a market cap of $4.72 million and a PE ratio of -3.50.

Palamina Company Profile (CVE:PA)

Palamina Corp., through its subsidiary Palamina SA de C.V., focuses on the exploration of mineral deposits in Mexico, Canada, and Peru. The company primarily explores for gold, lead, zinc, and silver deposits. It owns 100% interests in the Gaban, Coasa, Orco, Cori, Bendi gold projects located at south-eastern Peru; the Tinka iron oxide copper-gold project covering an area of 3,300 hectares located in southern Peru; and the El Santuario property covering an area of 1,372 hectares located in the Cardonal district, Hidalgo State, Mexico.

