Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $54.67.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PATK shares. BidaskClub cut shares of Patrick Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Patrick Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Patrick Industries from $47.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. ValuEngine raised shares of Patrick Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of Patrick Industries from $33.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th.

PATK stock traded up $2.93 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $61.25. 221,300 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 250,448. The company has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.83 and a beta of 2.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Patrick Industries has a fifty-two week low of $16.70 and a fifty-two week high of $64.38. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $54.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.26.

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The construction company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.17. Patrick Industries had a net margin of 3.88% and a return on equity of 18.62%. The business had revenue of $589.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $584.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Patrick Industries will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 29th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Patrick Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.97%.

In other Patrick Industries news, Chairman Todd M. Cleveland sold 1,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.16, for a total value of $100,914.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 297,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,209,166.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Joshua A. Boone sold 15,545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.08, for a total transaction of $965,033.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,121,630.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,533 shares of company stock valued at $1,805,290 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Patrick Industries by 3.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 671,364 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $18,906,000 after acquiring an additional 23,688 shares during the last quarter. AXA bought a new stake in shares of Patrick Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $422,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in shares of Patrick Industries by 84.7% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 19,219 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $541,000 after buying an additional 8,811 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Patrick Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors bought a new stake in shares of Patrick Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $11,779,000. 88.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Patrick Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes building products and materials for the recreational vehicle, marine, manufactured housing, and industrial markets in the United States and Canada. Its Manufacturing segment manufactures and sells furniture, shelving, walls, countertops, and cabinet products; cabinet doors, fiberglass bath fixtures, and tile systems; hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, solid surface, granite, and quartz countertop fabrication products; RV paintings; fabricated aluminum products; decorative vinyl and paper laminated panels; fiberglass and plastic components; softwoods lumber; custom cabinets; polymer-based flooring products; and electrical systems and components, including instrument and dash panels, and other products.

