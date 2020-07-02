Paul J. Isaac Sells 13,398 Shares of Stereotaxis Inc (OTCMKTS:STXS) Stock

Stereotaxis Inc (OTCMKTS:STXS) major shareholder Paul J. Isaac sold 13,398 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.49, for a total transaction of $60,157.02. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,000 shares in the company, valued at $116,740. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

OTCMKTS STXS traded down $0.07 on Wednesday, hitting $4.39. 675,619 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 327,247. Stereotaxis Inc has a 12 month low of $1.70 and a 12 month high of $5.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.47 and a 200-day moving average of $4.19.

Stereotaxis (OTCMKTS:STXS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03). The business had revenue of $5.76 million for the quarter. Stereotaxis had a negative net margin of 14.80% and a negative return on equity of 1,456.01%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of STXS. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC bought a new position in Stereotaxis during the fourth quarter worth $2,813,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Stereotaxis during the fourth quarter worth $1,117,000. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new position in Stereotaxis during the fourth quarter worth $1,026,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Stereotaxis by 10,033.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 117,244 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 116,087 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Stereotaxis by 860.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 120,088 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $635,000 after buying an additional 107,588 shares during the last quarter. 20.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on STXS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Stereotaxis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on shares of Stereotaxis from $5.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Cowen started coverage on shares of Stereotaxis in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock.

About Stereotaxis

Stereotaxis, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets robotic systems and instruments for the treatment of abnormal heart rhythms in the United States and internationally. Its products include Niobe ES robotic system that enables physicians to complete interventional procedures by providing image guided delivery of catheters and guide wires through the blood vessels and chambers of the heart to treatment sites; and Vdrive system, which offers navigation and stability for the diagnostic and therapeutic devices designed to enhance interventional procedures.

