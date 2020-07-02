PAYCENT Price Tops $0.0082 on Major Exchanges (PYN)

PAYCENT (CURRENCY:PYN) traded 1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 1st. One PAYCENT token can now be bought for about $0.0082 or 0.00000089 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, Mercatox and YoBit. PAYCENT has a market capitalization of $703,371.31 and approximately $92.00 worth of PAYCENT was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, PAYCENT has traded up 0.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010854 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001918 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $157.01 or 0.01701636 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.86 or 0.00171851 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.76 or 0.00051559 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0696 or 0.00000755 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.17 or 0.00110179 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

PAYCENT Token Profile

PAYCENT’s launch date was September 18th, 2017. PAYCENT’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 85,310,629 tokens. PAYCENT’s official website is paycent.com . The official message board for PAYCENT is medium.com/@paycent . PAYCENT’s official Twitter account is @PaycentGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here

PAYCENT Token Trading

PAYCENT can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, YoBit and Mercatox. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAYCENT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PAYCENT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PAYCENT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

