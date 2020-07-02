PCHAIN (PI) Price Tops $0.0035 on Exchanges

PCHAIN (CURRENCY:PI) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 2nd. PCHAIN has a market capitalization of $2.68 million and approximately $1,862.00 worth of PCHAIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PCHAIN token can currently be purchased for about $0.0035 or 0.00000038 BTC on exchanges including Bibox, IDEX, Switcheo Network and Hotbit. In the last seven days, PCHAIN has traded up 2.4% against the U.S. dollar.

PI is a token. Its launch date was May 24th, 2018. PCHAIN’s total supply is 2,011,546,868 tokens and its circulating supply is 775,745,467 tokens. PCHAIN’s official Twitter account is @pchain_org . The official website for PCHAIN is pchain.org . The official message board for PCHAIN is medium.com/@PCHAIN

PCHAIN can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX, DEx.top, Bilaxy, Bibox, Switcheo Network, Hotbit and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PCHAIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PCHAIN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PCHAIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

