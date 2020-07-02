Peloton Minerals (CNSX:PMC) Stock Price Up 6.7%

Peloton Minerals Corp (CNSX:PMC)’s stock price rose 6.7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.08 and last traded at $0.08, approximately 8,000 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 40% from the average daily volume of 5,703 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.08.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.08.

About Peloton Minerals (CNSX:PMC)

Peloton Minerals Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Canada and the United States. It primarily explores for gold and silver ores. The company primarily holds interests in three gold exploration projects, which include the Independence Valley, Golden Trail, and Texas Canyon projects located in Elko County, Nevada.

