Peloton (NASDAQ:PTON) CFO Sells $2,994,998.00 in Stock

Peloton (NASDAQ:PTON) CFO Jill Woodworth sold 49,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.02, for a total transaction of $2,994,998.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,994,998. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Jill Woodworth also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Peloton alerts:

On Friday, June 26th, Jill Woodworth sold 100 shares of Peloton stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $6,000.00.

On Tuesday, June 23rd, Jill Woodworth sold 45,000 shares of Peloton stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $2,475,000.00.

On Monday, June 15th, Jill Woodworth sold 40,000 shares of Peloton stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.07, for a total transaction of $2,002,800.00.

On Tuesday, May 12th, Jill Woodworth sold 35,000 shares of Peloton stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.24, for a total transaction of $1,583,400.00.

On Friday, May 8th, Jill Woodworth sold 130,000 shares of Peloton stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.46, for a total transaction of $5,519,800.00.

Shares of PTON stock traded up $2.48 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $60.25. 8,326,031 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,625,652. Peloton has a fifty-two week low of $17.70 and a fifty-two week high of $61.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 3.32. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.04.

Peloton (NASDAQ:PTON) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $524.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $491.08 million. Peloton had a negative return on equity of 20.32% and a negative net margin of 14.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Peloton will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PTON. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Peloton during the 4th quarter worth approximately $225,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Peloton in the 4th quarter worth $336,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Peloton in the 4th quarter worth $611,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Peloton in the 4th quarter worth $4,585,000. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Peloton by 80.0% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,351,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,390,000 after purchasing an additional 600,658 shares in the last quarter. 41.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PTON shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Peloton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Peloton from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of Peloton from $39.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Peloton from $40.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on shares of Peloton from $38.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.31.

Peloton Company Profile

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

Further Reading: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained



Receive News & Ratings for Peloton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peloton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.