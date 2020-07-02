Petroteq Energy (OTCMKTS:PQEFF) Stock Price Down 7.3%

Petroteq Energy Inc (OTCMKTS:PQEFF) shares fell 7.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.02 and last traded at $0.03, 247,832 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 59% from the average session volume of 599,733 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.03.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market cap of $5.80 million, a PE ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 1.60.

Get Petroteq Energy alerts:

Petroteq Energy (OTCMKTS:PQEFF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 3rd. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.07 million for the quarter.

Petroteq Energy Inc engages in the oil extraction and processing operations. The company is involved in the tar sands mining and oil processing activities using a closed-loop solvent based extraction system that recovers bitumen from surface mining. It holds a 100% working interest in 2,541.73 acre oil sands leases covering oil sands in the Asphalt Ridge area in Utah.

Featured Article: SEC Filing

Receive News & Ratings for Petroteq Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petroteq Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.