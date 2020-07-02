Physiomics (LON:PYC) Stock Price Down 15.8%

Physiomics Plc (LON:PYC) was down 15.8% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 5.70 ($0.07) and last traded at GBX 5.85 ($0.07), approximately 5,236,945 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 303% from the average daily volume of 1,300,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 6.95 ($0.09).

The firm has a market capitalization of $4.49 million and a PE ratio of -29.25. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 4.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 3.24.

About Physiomics (LON:PYC)

Physiomics Plc provides outsourced systems and computational biology services to pharmaceutical companies in the United Kingdom, the European Union, and the United States. It offers modeling, simulation, and data analysis services covering various ranges of oncology research and development using its proprietary Virtual Tumour predictive software.

