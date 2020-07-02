PIBBLE (PIB) Price Hits $0.0001 on Exchanges

PIBBLE (CURRENCY:PIB) traded up 6.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 1st. One PIBBLE token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, PIBBLE has traded up 0.8% against the US dollar. PIBBLE has a total market capitalization of $1.72 million and approximately $1.21 million worth of PIBBLE was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010843 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001918 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $156.86 or 0.01699867 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.92 or 0.00172558 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.79 or 0.00051899 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0699 or 0.00000757 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.26 or 0.00111236 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

PIBBLE Token Profile

PIBBLE’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,637,103,480 tokens. The official website for PIBBLE is www.pibble.io . PIBBLE’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for PIBBLE is medium.com/@pibbleio

PIBBLE Token Trading

PIBBLE can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kryptono. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PIBBLE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PIBBLE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PIBBLE using one of the exchanges listed above.

