Pillar (PLR) Price Down 0.6% This Week

Pillar (CURRENCY:PLR) traded up 6.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 1st. One Pillar token can now be purchased for $0.0193 or 0.00000209 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Pillar has traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar. Pillar has a market cap of $5.01 million and $11,448.00 worth of Pillar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001362 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002182 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00044785 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $447.53 or 0.04848622 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002799 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.07 or 0.00054974 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00031815 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded up 21.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00016154 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002426 BTC.

About Pillar

PLR is a token. It launched on July 14th, 2017. Pillar’s total supply is 800,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 259,348,201 tokens. The official website for Pillar is pillarproject.io . Pillar’s official Twitter account is @PillarWallet and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Pillar is /r/PillarProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Pillar’s official message board is medium.com/pillarproject

Buying and Selling Pillar

Pillar can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pillar directly using US dollars.

