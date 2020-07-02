Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $46.57.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group lifted their target price on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $32.50 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. BidaskClub upgraded Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $66.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th.

Get Pinnacle Financial Partners alerts:

In other news, Director Joseph C. Galante acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $47.50 per share, with a total value of $190,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $190,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Hugh M. Queener sold 5,914 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.06, for a total value of $254,656.84. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 216,182 shares in the company, valued at $9,308,796.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 61,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,609,100 in the last quarter. 2.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PNFP. Brinker Capital Inc. grew its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 42,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,741,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 10,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $679,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management grew its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 5,406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 14,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $912,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC grew its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 38,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,450,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. 79.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PNFP stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $39.80. The company had a trading volume of 239,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 560,247. The company has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.11 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $40.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.96. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a 1-year low of $27.80 and a 1-year high of $65.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.66). The company had revenue of $263.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $260.15 million. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a net margin of 24.72% and a return on equity of 8.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.24 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Pinnacle Financial Partners will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

About Pinnacle Financial Partners

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

Read More: Bond

Receive News & Ratings for Pinnacle Financial Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinnacle Financial Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.