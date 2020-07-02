Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $46.57.
A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group lifted their target price on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $32.50 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. BidaskClub upgraded Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $66.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th.
In other news, Director Joseph C. Galante acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $47.50 per share, with a total value of $190,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $190,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Hugh M. Queener sold 5,914 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.06, for a total value of $254,656.84. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 216,182 shares in the company, valued at $9,308,796.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 61,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,609,100 in the last quarter. 2.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
PNFP stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $39.80. The company had a trading volume of 239,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 560,247. The company has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.11 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $40.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.96. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a 1-year low of $27.80 and a 1-year high of $65.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99.
Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.66). The company had revenue of $263.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $260.15 million. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a net margin of 24.72% and a return on equity of 8.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.24 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Pinnacle Financial Partners will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.
About Pinnacle Financial Partners
Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.
