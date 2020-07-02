Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) CAO Sells $53,657.20 in Stock

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) CAO Tseli Lily Yang sold 2,531 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.20, for a total transaction of $53,657.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Tseli Lily Yang also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 22nd, Tseli Lily Yang sold 10,650 shares of Pinterest stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.85, for a total transaction of $254,002.50.

On Friday, June 19th, Tseli Lily Yang sold 2,309 shares of Pinterest stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $55,416.00.

On Wednesday, June 3rd, Tseli Lily Yang sold 2,309 shares of Pinterest stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.01, for a total transaction of $48,512.09.

On Thursday, May 21st, Tseli Lily Yang sold 1,448 shares of Pinterest stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.60, for a total transaction of $26,932.80.

NYSE PINS traded up $1.11 on Wednesday, hitting $23.28. 15,583,064 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,234,167. The company has a market cap of $13.00 billion, a PE ratio of -7.37 and a beta of 1.54. Pinterest has a 12 month low of $10.10 and a 12 month high of $36.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.66 and a 200-day moving average of $19.42. The company has a current ratio of 11.60, a quick ratio of 11.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $271.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $270.69 million. Pinterest had a negative return on equity of 73.06% and a negative net margin of 120.48%. The firm’s revenue was up 34.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.32) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Pinterest will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Column Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Pinterest in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in shares of Pinterest in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Pinterest in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pinterest by 125.0% in the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pinterest by 78.2% in the first quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 3,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,320 shares in the last quarter. 46.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PINS. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pinterest from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank downgraded shares of Pinterest to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Pinterest in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Nomura Instinet reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective (down previously from $32.00) on shares of Pinterest in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $24.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.16.

About Pinterest

Pinterest, Inc provides a visual discovery engine that helps users to discover ideas for various projects and interests worldwide. Its platform allows users to discover ideas for daily activities, remodeling a house or training for a marathon, ongoing passions, and planning a wedding or a dream vacation.

