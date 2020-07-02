PJX Resources (CVE:PJX) Shares Up 11.1%

PJX Resources Inc (CVE:PJX) shares traded up 11.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.15 and last traded at C$0.15, 16,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 48% from the average session volume of 30,972 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.14.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$0.11 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.12. The company has a market cap of $10.28 million and a P/E ratio of -8.82. The company has a current ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 4.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59.

About PJX Resources (CVE:PJX)

PJX Resources Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral projects in Canada. It primarily explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, and copper deposits. The company's principal mineral property is the Dewdney Trail property located in Cranbrook, British Columbia.

