PlayChip Trading Up 57.9% Over Last Week (PLA)

PlayChip (CURRENCY:PLA) traded 27.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 1st. One PlayChip token can now be bought for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges including HitBTC and LATOKEN. PlayChip has a total market capitalization of $10.98 million and approximately $723.00 worth of PlayChip was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, PlayChip has traded up 57.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001365 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002184 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00044810 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $453.09 or 0.04910410 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002784 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.07 or 0.00054944 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00031802 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00014769 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002415 BTC.

PlayChip Profile

PLA is a token. It was first traded on November 21st, 2018. PlayChip’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,009,105,693 tokens. PlayChip’s official website is www.playchip.com . PlayChip’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for PlayChip is medium.com/playchip

Buying and Selling PlayChip

PlayChip can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and LATOKEN. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlayChip directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PlayChip should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PlayChip using one of the exchanges listed above.

