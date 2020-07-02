PonziCoin (PONZI) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $4.00

PonziCoin (CURRENCY:PONZI) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 1st. One PonziCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, PonziCoin has traded 19.9% lower against the US dollar. PonziCoin has a market capitalization of $397.00 and approximately $4.00 worth of PonziCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010854 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001918 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $157.01 or 0.01701636 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.86 or 0.00171851 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.76 or 0.00051559 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0696 or 0.00000755 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.17 or 0.00110179 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

PonziCoin Coin Profile

PonziCoin’s total supply is 861,099 coins.

Buying and Selling PonziCoin

PonziCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PonziCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PonziCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PonziCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

