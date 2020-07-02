Populous (PPT) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $4.76 Million

Populous (CURRENCY:PPT) traded down 1.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 1st. In the last week, Populous has traded down 12.4% against the US dollar. One Populous token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.32 or 0.00003427 BTC on exchanges including Mercatox, Livecoin, Kucoin and Bithumb. Populous has a total market capitalization of $16.85 million and approximately $4.76 million worth of Populous was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010850 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001914 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $156.95 or 0.01699864 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.88 or 0.00171994 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.77 or 0.00051665 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0692 or 0.00000750 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.16 or 0.00110029 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Populous Token Profile

Populous was first traded on April 12th, 2017. Populous’ total supply is 53,252,246 tokens. Populous’ official Twitter account is @bitpopulous . The official website for Populous is populous.world

Populous Token Trading

Populous can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, Livecoin, HitBTC, OKEx, Mercatox, DragonEX, Kucoin, Bithumb, LATOKEN and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Populous directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Populous should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Populous using one of the exchanges listed above.

