Probe Metals (CVE:PRB) Trading 2.5% Higher

Shares of Probe Metals Inc (CVE:PRB) traded up 2.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$1.28 and last traded at C$1.21, 278,200 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 74% from the average session volume of 159,546 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.18.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$1.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$1.06. The company has a current ratio of 5.81, a quick ratio of 5.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $148.91 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.60.

Probe Metals (CVE:PRB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 25th. The company reported C($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Probe Metals Inc will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Probe Metals Inc, a junior resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties in Canada. Its principal property is the Val-d'Or East project, which includes approximately 808 claims covering an area of 32,743 hectares located in the city of Val-d'Or, Quebec.

