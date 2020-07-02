Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the sixteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation, seven have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $86.08.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PGR. Raymond James raised shares of Progressive from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. MKM Partners dropped their target price on shares of Progressive from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $79.00 target price on shares of Progressive in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of Progressive from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st.

Get Progressive alerts:

In other Progressive news, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.26, for a total value of $297,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $598,758.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.91, for a total transaction of $1,183,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 332,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,223,844.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 83,468 shares of company stock valued at $6,498,956 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of Progressive in the first quarter worth $25,000. Security National Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Progressive in the first quarter worth $31,000. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Progressive in the first quarter worth $36,000. Capital Square LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Progressive in the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Progressive by 701.6% in the first quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 513 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. 80.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PGR traded down $0.57 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $79.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,492,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,650,415. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $78.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.11. Progressive has a one year low of $62.18 and a one year high of $84.96. The company has a market cap of $46.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.51.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The insurance provider reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.66. The business had revenue of $9.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.28 billion. Progressive had a net margin of 9.18% and a return on equity of 26.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.83 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Progressive will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 7th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 6th. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is 5.95%.

About Progressive

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.

Featured Story: Understanding Analyst Recommendations



Receive News & Ratings for Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.