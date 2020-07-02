Provident Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PROV) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $10.65 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Provident Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PROV) will post $10.65 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Provident Financial’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $10.10 million and the highest is $11.20 million. Provident Financial reported sales of $10.69 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 0.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Provident Financial will report full year sales of $41.80 million for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $42.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Provident Financial.

Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.17). Provident Financial had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 14.25%. The firm had revenue of $9.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.98 million.

A number of analysts have issued reports on PROV shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Provident Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Piper Sandler raised Provident Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Provident Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 3rd.

NASDAQ:PROV traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $13.41. The stock had a trading volume of 4,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,760. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. Provident Financial has a 52 week low of $11.78 and a 52 week high of $22.99. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.13 million, a PE ratio of 15.07 and a beta of 0.56.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 21st were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 20th. Provident Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 96.55%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Provident Financial by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 56,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Provident Financial by 699.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,028 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in Provident Financial by 42.3% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 2,441 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in Provident Financial by 99.2% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 2,972 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Provident Financial by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 13,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 3,034 shares during the last quarter. 59.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Provident Financial Company Profile

Provident Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the holding company for Provident Savings Bank, F.S.B. that provides community and mortgage banking services to consumers and small to mid-sized businesses in the Inland Empire region of Southern California. It operates through two segments, Provident Bank and Provident Bank Mortgage.

