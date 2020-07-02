Proxeus Trading Down 19.4% Over Last Week (XES)

Proxeus (CURRENCY:XES) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 1st. One Proxeus token can now be bought for about $0.0028 or 0.00000030 BTC on major exchanges including Liquid and IDEX. During the last week, Proxeus has traded down 19.4% against the dollar. Proxeus has a total market capitalization of $588,729.38 and $16.00 worth of Proxeus was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010841 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001915 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $156.93 or 0.01700204 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.94 or 0.00172654 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.80 or 0.00051964 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0700 or 0.00000758 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.27 or 0.00111220 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Proxeus Token Profile

Proxeus’ genesis date was January 26th, 2018. Proxeus’ total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 212,032,282 tokens. The Reddit community for Proxeus is /r/proxeus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Proxeus is medium.com/@proxeusapp_4423 . Proxeus’ official Twitter account is @proxeusapp . Proxeus’ official website is proxeus.com

Buying and Selling Proxeus

Proxeus can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and Liquid. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Proxeus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Proxeus should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Proxeus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

