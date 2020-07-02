PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) CFO Sells $135,502.50 in Stock

PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) CFO Emily Luisa Hill sold 2,581 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.50, for a total value of $135,502.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 13,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $714,525. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

PTCT stock traded up $0.86 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $51.60. 529,524 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 842,713. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 3.09. The company has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of -10.34 and a beta of 1.45. PTC Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.79 and a 1 year high of $59.89.

Get PTC Therapeutics alerts:

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.81) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.00) by ($0.81). The company had revenue of $68.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.90 million. PTC Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 90.83% and a negative return on equity of 46.42%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.29) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that PTC Therapeutics, Inc. will post -5.13 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in PTC Therapeutics by 565.6% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,238,168 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $278,285,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300,979 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in PTC Therapeutics by 0.9% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,520,582 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $246,241,000 after purchasing an additional 50,274 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in PTC Therapeutics by 4.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,127,914 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $228,755,000 after purchasing an additional 213,321 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in PTC Therapeutics by 1.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,372,677 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $105,845,000 after purchasing an additional 33,731 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in PTC Therapeutics by 19.0% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,769,757 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $78,949,000 after purchasing an additional 283,095 shares during the period.

PTCT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on PTC Therapeutics from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on PTC Therapeutics from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PTC Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.57.

PTC Therapeutics Company Profile

PTC Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for the treatment of rare disorders. The company offers Translarna (ataluren) and Emflaza (deflazacort) for the treatment of nonsense mutation Duchenne muscular dystrophy in ambulatory patients.

See Also: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Receive News & Ratings for PTC Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PTC Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.