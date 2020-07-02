PUBLISH (NEWS) Price Tops $0.0040 on Exchanges

PUBLISH (CURRENCY:NEWS) traded 4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 1st. During the last week, PUBLISH has traded 2.8% lower against the US dollar. PUBLISH has a market cap of $988,661.72 and $115,996.00 worth of PUBLISH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PUBLISH token can currently be purchased for about $0.0040 or 0.00000043 BTC on exchanges including Hanbitco and DragonEX.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010855 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001920 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $156.96 or 0.01701309 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.91 or 0.00172440 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.78 or 0.00051821 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0701 or 0.00000760 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.18 or 0.00110371 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

PUBLISH Profile

PUBLISH’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 249,300,148 tokens. The Reddit community for PUBLISH is /r/PublishProtocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for PUBLISH is publishprotocol.io . The official message board for PUBLISH is medium.com/publishprotocol . PUBLISH’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

PUBLISH Token Trading

PUBLISH can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DragonEX and Hanbitco. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PUBLISH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PUBLISH should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PUBLISH using one of the exchanges listed above.

