PumaPay Trading Up 2.4% Over Last 7 Days (PMA)

PumaPay (CURRENCY:PMA) traded up 3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 1st. One PumaPay token can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges including HitBTC, CoinBene, Coinall and IDEX. PumaPay has a market cap of $2.53 million and approximately $158,686.00 worth of PumaPay was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, PumaPay has traded up 2.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001365 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002184 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00044810 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $453.09 or 0.04910410 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002784 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.07 or 0.00054944 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00031802 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00014769 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002415 BTC.

PumaPay Profile

PMA is a token. Its genesis date was March 22nd, 2018. PumaPay’s total supply is 78,042,956,829 tokens and its circulating supply is 26,416,422,231 tokens. PumaPay’s official website is pumapay.io . The Reddit community for PumaPay is /r/PumaPay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for PumaPay is blog.pumapay.io . PumaPay’s official Twitter account is @PumaPay and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling PumaPay

PumaPay can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, HitBTC, Coinall, Bittrex, CoinExchange, CoinBene and Upbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PumaPay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PumaPay should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PumaPay using one of the exchanges listed above.

