Pure Tops One Day Trading Volume of $1.00 (PUREX)

Pure (CURRENCY:PUREX) traded 49.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 1st. Pure has a market cap of $1,450.00 and approximately $1.00 worth of Pure was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Pure has traded 49.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Pure coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68.41 or 0.00740666 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded down 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00017094 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.84 or 0.00171485 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002708 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000155 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0673 or 0.00000729 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Pure Profile

Pure is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 30th, 2017. Pure’s total supply is 20,220,782 coins and its circulating supply is 17,751,757 coins. The Reddit community for Pure is /r/purealtcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Pure’s official Twitter account is @purealtcoin . Pure’s official website is purexalt.io

Buying and Selling Pure

Pure can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pure directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pure should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pure using one of the exchanges listed above.

