QASH Trading 0.1% Higher Over Last Week (QASH)

QASH (CURRENCY:QASH) traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 2nd. One QASH token can currently be purchased for about $0.0332 or 0.00000364 BTC on popular exchanges including Hotbit, Huobi, GOPAX and Gate.io. QASH has a total market cap of $11.62 million and $157,421.00 worth of QASH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, QASH has traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00011126 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001944 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $156.06 or 0.01709324 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.53 or 0.00170131 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.85 or 0.00053171 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0685 or 0.00000751 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.09 or 0.00110466 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

QASH Token Profile

QASH’s launch date was October 2nd, 2017. QASH’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 350,000,000 tokens. QASH’s official message board is steemit.com/@quoineliquid . QASH’s official Twitter account is @QUOINE_SG and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for QASH is liquid.plus . The Reddit community for QASH is /r/LiquidQash

Buying and Selling QASH

QASH can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, Ethfinex, GOPAX, Gate.io, IDEX, EXX, LATOKEN, Huobi and Liquid. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QASH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QASH should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy QASH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

