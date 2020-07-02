Qtum Trading Down 3% Over Last 7 Days (QTUM)

Qtum (CURRENCY:QTUM) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 1st. One Qtum coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.67 or 0.00018122 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bleutrade, Upbit, Ovis and Coinrail. Qtum has a market capitalization of $162.01 million and $276.20 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Qtum has traded 3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Qtum alerts:

BitBay (BAY) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002319 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00005048 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000277 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0458 or 0.00000497 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Qtum Coin Profile

QTUM is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 102,543,996 coins and its circulating supply is 96,824,576 coins. The official website for Qtum is qtum.org . The Reddit community for Qtum is /r/Qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Qtum’s official Twitter account is @QtumOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

Qtum Coin Trading

Qtum can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Poloniex, DragonEX, OKEx, Allcoin, Bitbns, Bitfinex, Kucoin, CoinExchange, Upbit, Livecoin, Coinnest, Ovis, Bit-Z, Coinrail, HitBTC, Bittrex, Bleutrade, HBUS, Crex24, OTCBTC, Coinone, LiteBit.eu, BigONE, BCEX, Binance, CoinEgg, Bithumb, Coinsuper, Huobi, Iquant, GOPAX, Liqui, CoinEx, ABCC, LBank, BitForex, EXX, Bibox, ZB.COM, Liquid, Coindeal, DigiFinex, Exrates, Cobinhood and Gate.io. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qtum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Qtum using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Qtum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Qtum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.