Quantis Network (QUAN) Reaches Market Cap of $3,670.82

Quantis Network (CURRENCY:QUAN) traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 1st. Over the last seven days, Quantis Network has traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Quantis Network coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including TradeOgre and Crex24. Quantis Network has a market cap of $3,670.82 and $105.00 worth of Quantis Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010837 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001915 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $156.95 or 0.01700042 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.94 or 0.00172627 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.81 or 0.00052051 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0700 or 0.00000758 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.24 or 0.00110939 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Quantis Network’s total supply is 400,577,271 coins and its circulating supply is 39,779,347 coins. Quantis Network’s official Twitter account is @QuantisNetwork . Quantis Network’s official website is quantisnetwork.org

Quantis Network can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and TradeOgre. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantis Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quantis Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Quantis Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

