Quantum Resistant Ledger Trading 1% Higher Over Last Week (QRL)

Quantum Resistant Ledger (CURRENCY:QRL) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 1st. One Quantum Resistant Ledger token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00001152 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, Tidex, Liqui and Upbit. Quantum Resistant Ledger has a total market cap of $7.60 million and $148,136.00 worth of Quantum Resistant Ledger was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Quantum Resistant Ledger has traded 1% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Quantum Resistant Ledger alerts:

Cardano (ADA) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0937 or 0.00001016 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00006296 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00017117 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002329 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00015850 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00018119 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0820 or 0.00000888 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0462 or 0.00000501 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $155.20 or 0.01682056 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000249 BTC.

About Quantum Resistant Ledger

Quantum Resistant Ledger (QRL) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the CryptoNight-V7 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 27th, 2016. Quantum Resistant Ledger’s total supply is 71,505,406 tokens. Quantum Resistant Ledger’s official Twitter account is @QRLedger and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Quantum Resistant Ledger is theqrl.org . The Reddit community for Quantum Resistant Ledger is /r/QRL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Quantum Resistant Ledger

Quantum Resistant Ledger can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Upbit, CoinExchange, Tidex and Liqui. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantum Resistant Ledger directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quantum Resistant Ledger should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Quantum Resistant Ledger using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Quantum Resistant Ledger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Quantum Resistant Ledger and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.