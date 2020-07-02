Quark (QRK) 24-Hour Volume Hits $983.00

Quark (CURRENCY:QRK) traded up 2.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 1st. Quark has a market cap of $6.63 million and approximately $983.00 worth of Quark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Quark has traded up 1.3% against the US dollar. One Quark coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0250 or 0.00000271 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

DigiByte (DGB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Myriad (XMY) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Primecoin (XPM) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0286 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

HunterCoin (HUC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000036 BTC.

BitQuark (BTQ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Joincoin (J) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000009 BTC.

TeeCoin (TEC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Quark Profile

Quark (CRYPTO:QRK) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 21st, 2013. Quark’s total supply is 265,065,180 coins. The official message board for Quark is www.quarktalk.cc . The Reddit community for Quark is /r/QuarkCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Quark’s official Twitter account is @quarkcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Quark is www.qrknet.info

Quark Coin Trading

Quark can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quark directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quark should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Quark using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

