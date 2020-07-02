Quiz (LON:QUIZ) Trading Down 2%

Quiz Plc (LON:QUIZ)’s share price was down 2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 5.06 ($0.06) and last traded at GBX 5.50 ($0.07), approximately 71,813 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 314,587 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 5.61 ($0.07).

Separately, Peel Hunt reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Quiz in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 6.21 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 10.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.25. The company has a market capitalization of $8.06 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.81.

QUIZ plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the design and retail of ladies fashion clothing, footwear, and accessories under the QUIZ brand name. The company offers occasion wear, eveningwear, and dressy casual wear primarily for 16 to 35 year olds. It also provides menswear, such as shirts, blazers, denim, trousers, and smart outfits under the QUIZMAN brand name; and bags and jewelleries.

