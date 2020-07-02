Ragnarok Reaches Market Cap of $5,914.63 (RAGNA)

Ragnarok (CURRENCY:RAGNA) traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on July 2nd. During the last week, Ragnarok has traded up 31% against the US dollar. Ragnarok has a total market cap of $5,914.63 and $23.00 worth of Ragnarok was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ragnarok coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24 and Escodex.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Ragnarok alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00011131 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001944 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $155.88 or 0.01706850 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.53 or 0.00170017 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.84 or 0.00052977 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0683 or 0.00000748 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.05 or 0.00110036 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About Ragnarok

Ragnarok’s total supply is 18,659,849 coins and its circulating supply is 16,238,639 coins. Ragnarok’s official Twitter account is @ragnaofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ragnarok is ragnaproject.io

Buying and Selling Ragnarok

Ragnarok can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and Escodex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ragnarok directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ragnarok should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ragnarok using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ragnarok Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ragnarok and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.