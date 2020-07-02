Ragnarok Tops One Day Trading Volume of $2.00 (RAGNA)

Ragnarok (CURRENCY:RAGNA) traded 32.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 1st. One Ragnarok coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24 and Escodex. Over the last week, Ragnarok has traded up 32.6% against the U.S. dollar. Ragnarok has a total market capitalization of $5,988.53 and approximately $2.00 worth of Ragnarok was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Ragnarok alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010855 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001920 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $156.96 or 0.01701309 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.91 or 0.00172440 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.78 or 0.00051821 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0701 or 0.00000760 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.18 or 0.00110371 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Ragnarok Coin Profile

Ragnarok’s total supply is 18,659,849 coins and its circulating supply is 16,238,639 coins. The official website for Ragnarok is ragnaproject.io . Ragnarok’s official Twitter account is @ragnaofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Ragnarok

Ragnarok can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Escodex and Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ragnarok directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ragnarok should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ragnarok using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ragnarok Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ragnarok and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.