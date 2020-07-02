Randgold Resources (LON:RRS) Trading Down 7.7%

Randgold Resources Limited (LON:RRS)’s stock price fell 7.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.06 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.06 ($0.00), 8,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 99% from the average session volume of 618,212 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.07 ($0.00).

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 6,022.33.

Randgold Resources Company Profile (LON:RRS)

Randgold Resources Limited is engaged in gold mining, exploration and related activities. The Company’s activities are focused on West and Central Africa. The Company operates through the gold mining segment. The Company operates various mines, such as Morila, Loulo, Gounkoto, Tongon and Kibali. The Company is exploring in African countries, such as Mali, Senegal, Cote d’Ivoire and the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).

