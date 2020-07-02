RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT) Director Buys $41,232.00 in Stock

RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT) Director Wendye Robbins bought 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.77 per share, with a total value of $41,232.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,483.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Shares of NASDAQ:RAPT traded down $1.28 on Wednesday, hitting $27.74. 96,732 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 120,600. RAPT Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $10.52 and a 12 month high of $51.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $705.76 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.80. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.24.
RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $0.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that RAPT Therapeutics will post -2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Svennilson Peter bought a new stake in shares of RAPT Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $187,118,000. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of RAPT Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $25,357,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 814.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 539,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,475,000 after buying an additional 480,509 shares during the period. Luminus Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of RAPT Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $5,685,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 9,880.5% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 121,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,575,000 after buying an additional 119,850 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.41% of the company’s stock.
About RAPT Therapeutics
RAPT Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immunology-based biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing oral small molecule therapies for patients with unmet needs in oncology and inflammatory diseases. The company develops small molecules that are designed to modulate the critical immune responses underlying these diseases.
