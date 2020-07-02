RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT) Director Buys $41,232.00 in Stock

RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT) Director Wendye Robbins bought 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.77 per share, with a total value of $41,232.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,483.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:RAPT traded down $1.28 on Wednesday, hitting $27.74. 96,732 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 120,600. RAPT Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $10.52 and a 12 month high of $51.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $705.76 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.80. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.24.

Get RAPT Therapeutics alerts:

RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $0.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that RAPT Therapeutics will post -2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on RAPT. Roth Capital started coverage on shares of RAPT Therapeutics in a report on Monday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine upgraded RAPT Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. HC Wainwright started coverage on RAPT Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, June 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on RAPT Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded RAPT Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, RAPT Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.86.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Svennilson Peter bought a new stake in shares of RAPT Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $187,118,000. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of RAPT Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $25,357,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 814.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 539,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,475,000 after buying an additional 480,509 shares during the period. Luminus Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of RAPT Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $5,685,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 9,880.5% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 121,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,575,000 after buying an additional 119,850 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.41% of the company’s stock.

About RAPT Therapeutics

RAPT Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immunology-based biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing oral small molecule therapies for patients with unmet needs in oncology and inflammatory diseases. The company develops small molecules that are designed to modulate the critical immune responses underlying these diseases.

Featured Article: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Receive News & Ratings for RAPT Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RAPT Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.