Rate3 (RTE) Market Capitalization Achieves $735,530.95

Rate3 (CURRENCY:RTE) traded down 1.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 2nd. Rate3 has a market cap of $735,530.95 and approximately $135,714.00 worth of Rate3 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Rate3 has traded up 24% against the US dollar. One Rate3 token can now be bought for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bibox, HADAX, DDEX and DEx.top.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Rate3 alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001363 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002239 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.14 or 0.00045317 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $446.34 or 0.04888705 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002697 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.01 or 0.00054856 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00016752 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00031690 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002445 BTC.

Rate3 Profile

Rate3 is a token. Its launch date was April 9th, 2018. Rate3’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 889,382,388 tokens. The Reddit community for Rate3 is /r/Rate3 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Rate3’s official Twitter account is @officialrate3 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Rate3 is www.rate3.network . The official message board for Rate3 is medium.com/official-rate3

Buying and Selling Rate3

Rate3 can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Coinrail, Bibox, Hotbit, Ethfinex, HADAX, DEx.top, FCoin, BitForex, DDEX and ABCC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rate3 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rate3 should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rate3 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Rate3 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rate3 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.